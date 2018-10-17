Writer N S Madhavan Praises Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on his Stand in Sabarimala Issue

Writer N S Madhavan has heaped praise on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his bold stand in the Sabarimala Young women entry issue. He said that there is no one else like Pinarayi Vijayan at a time of communal polarisation. He added that he cannot think someone else being the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Meanwhile, protests in Nilakkal area have taken aggressive forms and since morning as no vehicle could pass through without being checked by a section of the protestors. Media workers of mainstream news channels including CNN, News 18 and Republic Tv were attacked and after waiting long, Police has now started fighting fire with fire by resorting to Lathi charge.

N. S. Madhavan is a leading writer of contemporary Malayalam literature, whose short stories, novels, football columns and travel articles enjoy a wide readership in Malayalam speaking areas of India.