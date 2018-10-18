Arab woman sells minor daughter for Dh50,000 in UAE

The Arab woman, who worked as a prostitute was selling her daughter’s virginity for Dh50,000 and a gold necklace.She faces charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation by forcing her 17-year-old daughter into prostitution, as per report.

Sharjah Police had been notified that there was a victim of human trafficking for sale.

After gathering information and confirming the report, the police arranged an ambush. The money was handed over in exchange for the girl through three accomplices at the hotel.

Security forces were called in and the women were arrested and referred for prosecution.

They testified that the woman’s accomplices had also solicited money for a dance and some sexual favours.

The victim testified that her mother had forced her to go to the hotel and surrender to the man in exchange for the Dh50,000. All accused confessed to their crime.

Such crimes are punishable by no less than 5 years in jail and minimum fine of Dh100,000. If the victim is a child or a person of determination, the perpetrator could get a life sentence.