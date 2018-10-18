NEWSInternational

China to launch artificial moons to reflect sun light to the Earth

The artificial or man-made moon is a satellite carrying a huge space mirror, which can reflect the sunlight to the Earth.

Oct 18, 2018, 10:15 pm IST
China is preparing to launch three artificial moons in space in 2022, the state-run Science and Technology Daily reported.

According to plans, the verification of launch, orbit injection, unfolding, illumination, adjust and control of the man-made moon will be completed by 2020, the daily reported, quoting Wu Chunfeng, head of Tianfu New District System Science Research Institute in Chengdu in China’s southwest Sichuan province.

Three man-made moons will be launched in 2022, it said.

