“Congress are afraid of calling me lest it affects Hindu votes”, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Election dates are approaching fast in Madhya Pradesh and Congress is going out and out with their Hindu card to win the elections. A technique already employed in the elections in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi is using it even more powerfully in MadhyaPradesh. Until the elections are over, Congress has decided not to give much weight to the words of people like Digvijay Singh, who often talks about Hindu terror. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has now rued that he isn’t called to campaign for the party anymore over fears that it may adversely impact Hindu votes, echoing a similar grouse by Digvijaya Singh.

He was speaking at the occasion of the alumni of Aligarh Muslim University at an event in Lucknow, where he said “Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman and Nicobar to Lakshadweep. Around 95% of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders, and just 5% were Muslim brothers. But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20%. This means that there is something wrong. Aaj darta hai aadmi bulane se, ki iska voter pe kya asar hoga (They are afraid of calling me lest it affects votes),” an Indian Express report quoted Azad as saying.

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of “demeaning and demoralising” Hindus and termed as an “abuse” a reported remark by the opposition party’s leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that the number of Hindu candidates inviting him for campaigning has reduced drastically.