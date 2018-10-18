IndiaNEWS

ED issues notice to NDTV  for FEMA violations

Notices have been issued to Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra and others.

Oct 18, 2018, 09:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a Show Cause notice to NDTV Ltd in connection to alleged contraventions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The alleged offence pertains to a receipt of FDI worth Rs 1,637 crore and overseas investments to the tune of Rs 2,732 crore by NDTV.

According to the ED, the FIPB documents also projected FDI differently as Rs 585 Crore (USD 130 Million @ Rs 45 per Dollar). However, FDI finally received by NDTV was allegedly $163 million.

Probe, the agency said, is still underway.

According to the ED, the total FDI contraventions are worth Rs 258,78,13,574 crore, and total Outward Direct Investment (ODI) contraventions are allegedly worth Rs 446,37,90,000 crore.

Notices have been issued to Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra and others.

Tags

Related Articles

Rani-Mukherjee-how-people-criticised-when-she-entered-film-world
Mar 23, 2018, 10:38 pm IST

Rani Mukherjee on how people criticised when she entered the film world

Nov 21, 2017, 07:50 pm IST

Amit Shah questioned Congress Chief’s opinion on two national issues

Apr 19, 2017, 04:49 pm IST

China takes its claim over Arunachal, renames 6 places

Oct 13, 2018, 07:09 pm IST

Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of forcing Dassault to select Reliance as an offset partner

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close