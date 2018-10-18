Latest NewsIndia

Editors Guild Asks Former President MJ Akbar To Withdraw Defamation Case

Oct 18, 2018, 02:51 pm IST
will the defamation case be withdrawn?

Currently, the Patiala Court House in Delhi is hearing the case of #METOO MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani.

But amid this, the Editors Guild has asked its former President to withdraw the defamation case.

Supporting and lauding the 20 journalists who have spoken against the journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar, the Editors Guild stated that the Union Minister’s resignation was the result of the women journalists’ courage to fight for a high principle: gender equality in the newsroom.

The statement released by the Editors Guild stated: “We hope that Mr Akbar will also display the grace to withdraw the criminal defamation case he has filed against one of these complainants. While Mr Akbar is entitled to all legal instruments available to a citizen to seek vindication, it would be paradoxical for a veteran editor to employ the instrument of criminal defamation.”

Here is the full statement by the Editors Guild:

Editors Guild’s full statement

