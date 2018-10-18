Fake Photo Lands Congress Leader Kamal Nath In Trouble

It is campaigning time and the politicians are trying to woo the voters in their favour.

Recently Congress leader Kamal Nath had tweeted a picture of a road on the 15th of October 2018, where he alleged that the road was one in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government.

The tweet, originally written in Hindi by the Congress leader, alleged widespread corruption in the incumbent Madhya Pradesh government. The image, which was tweeted by Nath from a verified account titled ‘Office of Kamal Nath’ on October 14, shows a man rolling up a just laid road made up of tar-like a carpet while some bemused kids watched.

However, it was later realized the picture was not from Madhya Pradesh but from Bangladesh. The picture was originally tweeted in 2016 where the poor conditions of the Bangladeshi roads were pointed out.

The BJP demanded that action is taken against the Congress leader for trying to sully the name of the ruling Madhya Pradesh government.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan pointed out that the photo was fake after it went viral.

He said this is not the first time that such an incident happened as earlier Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sharing the image of a broken bridge from Pakistan as one from Bhopal.

This debacle occurs at a time when Madhya Pradesh is expected to go to polls on the 28th of November. The counting of votes will be done on 1st of December.