Gun Brandishing Ashish Pandey Surrenders Before Court

The social media was shocked to see ex-BSP’s son Ashish Pandey brandishing his gun in front of a 5-star restaurant, threatening a couple.

A police case has been charged under Fire Arms Act.

And as per the latest news, he has surrendered before the Patiala Court.

In his first public video after the incident, Pandey said: “I took the gun with me for safety. I didn’t brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn’t even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I have faith in the judiciary and so I decided to surrender. There is no history of the police case against me.

I’m being projected like a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you’ll find who went to the ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom.”

Prior to his surrender Ashish Pandey had gone missing, after the video of his threatening the couple had gone viral.

He later came forward and asked his friends to support him during this time, via a message.

“Dear friends, there is a viral video of me going around…it as a mistake…I made a mistake and apologise for it. At this time need you to stand by me and help me stop this video going viral. I am really sorry, I disappointed you and myself. Help me sort this mess up please.”