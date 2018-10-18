Hero to launch new model 125 cc scooter in India : Price and Specs

Hero Motocorp set to launch new model ‘Destini 125’ scooter in India. Destini looks a new front apron with chrome accents, and curvy body panels. The 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is a bored out version of the 110 cc mill offers has been tweaked to offer better low-end power for higher urban usability. The motor has been tuned to produce 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm. Maximising fuel efficiency, the Destini 125 will be the first Hero scooter to get idle-start-stop-system (i3S system).

Other features on the Hero Destini 125 will include an optional front disc brake, Integrated Braking System (IBS), side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch, external fuel filling and more. The Destini 125 has been completely developed in-house at the company’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

The new Hero Destini 125 will be locking horns against the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125 along with the TVS NTorq 125, Vespa VX and Aprilia SR 125. The Destini 125 is likely to be followed up by the Maestro Edge 125 that was showcased at the Auto Expo as well earlier this year. We will be bringing all the details on the Destini 125 from the launch event. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.