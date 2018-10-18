Navratri Special Recipe : Berry Kanji

Ingredients

Frozen Berry 50gms

Hing 2gms

Ajwain 2gms

Black Salt 5gms

Salt 5gms

Chat Masala 2gms

Charcoal For Smoke

Cloves 6 buds

Cardamom 6

Oil 5ml

Mint Few Sprig

Lemon 1

How to Make Berry Kanji

Coarsely blend frozen berry in blender.

Take a mixing bowl,add ajwain,black salt,salt ,chat masala and stir well.

Add water to dilute the mixture.

Take a laddle,heat up with oil, add hing and pour it in the mixture. Stir well.

Take charcoal in small bowl and put cloves,cardamom and ghee for smoke. Put in the bowl for smoke.

Cover it with lid. Serve chilled with sprig of mint and lemon wedges.