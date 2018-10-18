NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Festive Puran Poli

Oct 18, 2018, 07:52 pm IST
Ingredients

1 cup gram dal
1 cup Maida
1 cup Jaggery
½ cup oil
8 Cardamoms
Ghee as required
Salt to taste

How to Make Festive Puran Poli

Boil the chana dal until done and drain the water and add the jaggery, a pinch of salt.
Let it mix on fire. Then cool. Grind to a paste.
Make dough with maida and water.
Knead well with oil and leave it for 10 hours before making the polis.
Make a ball of a dough and put in the dal, filling and rolling like a chapatti on a floured sheet and cook on the tawa on both sides.
Serve with ghee.

