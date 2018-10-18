Navratri Special Recipe : Festive Puran Poli

Ingredients

1 cup gram dal

1 cup Maida

1 cup Jaggery

½ cup oil

8 Cardamoms

Ghee as required

Salt to taste

How to Make Festive Puran Poli

Boil the chana dal until done and drain the water and add the jaggery, a pinch of salt.

Let it mix on fire. Then cool. Grind to a paste.

Make dough with maida and water.

Knead well with oil and leave it for 10 hours before making the polis.

Make a ball of a dough and put in the dal, filling and rolling like a chapatti on a floured sheet and cook on the tawa on both sides.

Serve with ghee.