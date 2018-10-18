NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Green Channa Chaat

Oct 18, 2018, 07:59 pm IST
Ingredients

1 cup of dried green gram dal (soaked overnight)
1-2 onion, chopped
1-2 tomatoes, chopped
2-3 green chillies, chopped
2 tsp fresh coriander
½ tsp of blacksalt
1 tsp of chaat masala
2 tablespoon Lemon juice

How to Make Green Channa Chaat

Pressure-cook the soaked Bengal gram with water till the pressure is released two or three times or till cooked.
Transfer the gram to a non- stick kadai and cook on low heat till water evaporates.
Add all the ingredients mentioned above and mix well.

