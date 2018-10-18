Navratri Special Recipe : Green Channa Chaat

Ingredients

1 cup of dried green gram dal (soaked overnight)

1-2 onion, chopped

1-2 tomatoes, chopped

2-3 green chillies, chopped

2 tsp fresh coriander

½ tsp of blacksalt

1 tsp of chaat masala

2 tablespoon Lemon juice

How to Make Green Channa Chaat

Pressure-cook the soaked Bengal gram with water till the pressure is released two or three times or till cooked.

Transfer the gram to a non- stick kadai and cook on low heat till water evaporates.

Add all the ingredients mentioned above and mix well.