Navratri Special Recipe : Green Channa Chaat

Ingredients
1 cup of dried green gram dal (soaked overnight)
1-2 onion, chopped
1-2 tomatoes, chopped
2-3 green chillies, chopped
2 tsp fresh coriander
½ tsp of blacksalt
1 tsp of chaat masala
2 tablespoon Lemon juice
How to Make Green Channa Chaat
Pressure-cook the soaked Bengal gram with water till the pressure is released two or three times or till cooked.
Transfer the gram to a non- stick kadai and cook on low heat till water evaporates.
Add all the ingredients mentioned above and mix well.
