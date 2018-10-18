Navratri Special Recipe : Gulkand Gujia

Ingredients

Refined flour 100gms

Chironji 20gms

Dessicated Coconut 20gms

Khowa 50gms

Cardamom Powder 10gms

Ghee For Frying

Dalda 20ml

Gulkand 30gms

Saffron 1gm

Sugar 100gms

How to Make Gulkand Gujia

In a kadhai, make stuffing with chironji, coconut, mawa, saffron, gulkand and cardamom.

Make a dough with flour, dalda and water. Rest the dough for 2 hours.

Make round balls with the dough and roll it like disc .

Make discs into halves and fill it with the prepared stuffing.

Close the corners and give gujia the needed shape.

Fry in ghee. Glaze with sugar syrup and garnish with pista flakes.