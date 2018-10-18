Navratri Special Recipe : Gulkand Gujia

Ingredients
Refined flour 100gms
Chironji 20gms
Dessicated Coconut 20gms
Khowa 50gms
Cardamom Powder 10gms
Ghee For Frying
Dalda 20ml
Gulkand 30gms
Saffron 1gm
Sugar 100gms
How to Make Gulkand Gujia
In a kadhai, make stuffing with chironji, coconut, mawa, saffron, gulkand and cardamom.
Make a dough with flour, dalda and water. Rest the dough for 2 hours.
Make round balls with the dough and roll it like disc .
Make discs into halves and fill it with the prepared stuffing.
Close the corners and give gujia the needed shape.
Fry in ghee. Glaze with sugar syrup and garnish with pista flakes.
