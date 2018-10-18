Pakistan Army & Intelligence Services Dashed The Hopes of People

Terrorism has seen an increase in Pakistan. What is the reason for this?

According to ex-National Directorate of Security (NDS) Chief Amrullah Saleh, the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan’s hopes have been dashed by the intelligence and Army.

Amrullah Saleh told the media: “We have been suffering many of these years because Pakistan has unleashed, in the words of my President, an undeclared war on the Afghan state. They (Pakistan) created the Taliban, and they still continue to provide training, equipment, logistical support and sanctuary for the Taliban. Even the Taliban leaders who travelled to Doha to meet the US envoy for negotiations, they travelled from Pakistan.

The Afghan people have always desired a normal relationship with Pakistan, but unfortunately Pakistan Army, Pakistan intelligence services have hijacked the hopes of both the people in Afghanistan and people in Pakistan and have tried to dictate a relationship based on their willingness to support terrorist groups like Taliban and influence the situation in my country through violence.

He slammed the Taliban stating that “Violence is like their shield, violence is their skin. If they stop violence as a political movement they will not survive long, that’s why they insist on the continuation of violence.”

Once they join the democratic processes and negotiations, the Taliban won’t survive for long said Saleh.

“As a victim of terrorism and as a victim of violence unleashed by the government of Pakistan against us, we have always desired for peace, harmony, trade and for cooperation, expansion of cultural ties, but none of those wishes has been realised or come true and the agenda has unfortunately been dominated by the issue of terrorism and violence,” he added.