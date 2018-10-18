RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT SPEAKS ON SABARIMALA

This is a breaking news. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat comments for the first time on Sabarimala.

Bhagawat said that the Supreme Court had ignored the traditions of the Sabarimala.

He said that the centuries-old traditions were sidelined. He said that “tradition and belief were ignored” in the September 28th verdict.

During his speech, he said that the urban Naxals were trying to break India. He also applauds the security forces.

He said: “Must boost the morale of the forces. Must respect the sacrifices made by them.”

He added that the attacks on LoC haven’t stopped and that we cannot take a risk with the security. We have to tighten the security at LoC.