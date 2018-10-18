Sabarimala Protest : HD Kumaraswamy extends support to devotees ,says Ancient practices should be preserved

Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday extended his support to the traditionalists in the issue of women entry into Sabarimala temple, reported The News Minute.

Kumaraswamy said, “Whatever practices they have been doing for thousands of years should be preserved, violating these practices is creating a conflict.”

Kumarswamy, however, also stated that this was his personal opinion and not as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The comment from the CM comes a day after several women, including at least four journalists, were physically and verbally assaulted by agitators, who are opposing the recent landmark Supreme Court ruling that allows entry of women of all ages inside the hill shrine.