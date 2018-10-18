Shashi Tharoor Tries to Troll BJP Over Allahabad Renaming, But Gets Trolled Back

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh officially changed the name of Allahabad district to Prayagraj on Tuesday. The Yogi Adityanath government said that other institutes named after the district would soon follow suit, like that of the Allahabad High Court and University.

But since this renaming, the government has become a target of trollers. A lot of hilarious memes are doing rounds on the social media and finally, Shashi Tharoor took a dig at BJP over Allahabad renaming., Check out what he tweeted.

A useful cheat-sheet. If you can’t create, you can at least rename. pic.twitter.com/Xx4mnBXqaN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2018

But Twitter often throws surprises, and if Shashi had thought that his tweets would win praise, it was trolled back. Check out how people reacted.

In 2014 Karnataka had Congress Govt. — Jethalal (@iamvikey) October 17, 2018

Sir in 2014 your were not elected MP? Why you were silent when @siddaramaiah changed the name of Cities in Karnataka? Because he was of your Party leader? I thought at least you are not Hypocrite, wrong. Any great person wants becomes politician first he should become hypocrite. — Prashant Patil (@patil_prashanth) October 17, 2018

2014 – Karnataka Congress

1991- Kerala INC

1995 – Mumbai Pawar

1948 – UP – INC

1974 – Gujarat – INC

If u can't create at least rename ? Recent 2016-18 ( BJP) Cheat – > Beat -> Leela ? — Abhishek Sinha ?? (@abhisinha948) October 17, 2018

You seem to have missed the following in your state of Kerala itself. pic.twitter.com/M1LkZGRfeQ — Arundas V Menon (@nonemvsadnura) October 17, 2018

Maximum name changes have happened in the south and South west under congress rule . Prayag is the only BJP initiative — ?? (@Vikashjani) October 18, 2018

Ha ha ha. Please also mention that it is during congress regime that cheating have taken place more. And it is really a revelation that you can 'create' land. May be you think that you are God and not the 'worst Hindu'. — Venu Gopal (@venuji5) October 17, 2018