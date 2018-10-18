Latest NewsIndia

Shashi Tharoor Tries to Troll BJP Over Allahabad Renaming, But Gets Trolled Back

Oct 18, 2018, 10:38 pm IST
Shashi

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh officially changed the name of Allahabad district to Prayagraj on Tuesday. The Yogi Adityanath government said that other institutes named after the district would soon follow suit, like that of the Allahabad High Court and University.

But since this renaming, the government has become a target of trollers. A lot of hilarious memes are doing rounds on the social media and finally, Shashi Tharoor took a dig at BJP over Allahabad renaming., Check out what he tweeted.

But Twitter often throws surprises, and if Shashi had thought that his tweets would win praise, it was trolled back. Check out how people reacted.

 

