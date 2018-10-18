There is No Stopping Allegations Against Alencier and this one is the Most Shocking!

After MJ AKbar, perhaps it is the Malayalam actor Alencier who holds the record of maximum number of allegations raised against him, ever since the #me too movement broke out. Actress Divya Gopinath herself had come on Facebook live and explained the misbehavior of Alencier but now there is yet another post against Alencier and this one is perhaps the most shocking of them all. The post is made by an American-Malayali who doesn’t wish to reveal her name. Here is the summary of the post.

The incident happened during the shooting of the film Monsoon Mangoes which was almost entirely shot in America. Alencier, who was a habitual drinker would drink as much as he can in the morning itself and was a regular problem maker in the set. When people were fed up with his behaviour, the crew had decided to send him back to Kerala after finishing his part as early as possible.

In the crew of monsoon mangoes, there were a lot of Americans and they all mixed well with the Keralites without any discrimination. There was a black girl in the crew who used to bring food for the entire crew. Her dad had passed away in an accident and she was doing a part time job to keep herself going.

On the day when Alencier was finally sent back to Kerala, this girl was assigned to drop Alencier on to the airport. But as soon as the car reached the parking lot in airport, Alencier made an inappropriate sexual advance by grabbing her and asked her “ Are you not the girl whom i saw in the blue film, Please do what i want”. . the girl regained her senses and slapped him on the face and then tried to call the police. Alencier soon started apologizing but just at the right moment a call from set arrived asking when the food is going to reach. The girl explained everything and soon the shooting was stopped.

From there, the Americans in the crew were very careful and distant in the way they behaved to Malayalis. The girl was given some compensation. Producer had to sign an agreement which says there will not be any such indecent behaviour from the part of any Indian from then and the agreement contained many other clauses too.

The post says that the Americans were kind enough to forgive and if anybody has any doubt regarding the truthfulness of this incident, they can ask actors like Vijay Fort, Tovino Thomas or Fahad Fazil. She says Alencier can take legal action against her if he wishes to challenge her post.