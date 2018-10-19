10-Year-Old’s Stunning Owl Photo Wins ‘Young Wildlife Photographer Award’

This year’s ‘Young Wildlife Photographer Award’ was awarded to a 10-year-old boy for his stunning click of owls.

Jalandhar’s Arshdeep Singh,10, has won the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year (Asia) Award for his photograph ‘Pipe Owls. The award ceremony was held at the Natural History Museum, London, on Tuesday.

The photo was shot outside Kapurthala city Punjab, where 2 owlets are closely sitting inside a pipe.

“I often travel to Kapurthala with my father for nature photography. One such day, when I saw a ‘spotted owl’ flying inside a tube, I told my father to stop the car. He did not believe me. We waited for sometime until they came out again and without wasting a moment, I took the shot. My father was stunned,” said Arshdeep.

“The owls were looking straight into my eyes. I felt like each one of them wanted to say to me- I see you!,” he said.

His photo, ‘Pipe Owls’ was awarded the best in the category by Britain’s Natural History Museum which gives the annual award.

The organizers tweeted:

Our youngest category winner, in 10 Years and Under, is Arshdeep Singh from India with 'Pipe Owls'.

After his keen observational skills helped him see these spotted owlets Arshdeep waited patiently for the birds to peep out from their hiding place to get this winning shot.#WPY54 pic.twitter.com/utLSEXt3qW — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) October 16, 2018

See his other clicks as well:

Leopard with a kill (African Bush Hare) Gepostet von Arshdeep Singh am Freitag, 12. Oktober 2018

Passionate about capturing birds on camera, his work has been published in Lonely Planet UK, Germany and India, and BBC Wildlife UK. Inspired by his father, Randeep Singh, who is also a wildlife photographer, the duo often travel together to capture nature.

“I learn everyday, learning helps me become a better photographer,” he says.