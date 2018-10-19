After Kavita And Rehana Fathima, Mary Sweety Wants To Enter Sabarimala

While Kavita and Rehana Fathima, 46-year-old Mary Sweety wants to see and pray at Sabarimala.

Without any preamble, Mary Sweety directly went to the media reporters and said that it was her long-time desire to pray at Sabarimala. The police have come and explained to her the situation and will inform after informing the higher heads.

Sweety had come alone and was not stopped by reporters, devotees or the police. She added that she believed in all religions and visits all religious places.

As per the latest news, the police informed that police protection will not be given to her as the situation is difficult. Meanwhile, the devotees peacefully requested Mary Sweety to not enter the temple.

Currently, Gulf-based Mary is being escorted to Pamba under police protection