Amid Peace Efforts Militants Killed In Encounter

Amid demands for peace, an encounter has taken place in which at least 3 militants were killed.

Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district’s security forces took out at least 3 militants on Friday. 4 AK 47 and 4 haversacks were seized from them.

An encounter is currently underway.

This comes at a time when there is an increase in a number of terror strikes in the state and cross-border terrorism is being foiled, the government strives to maintain the peace between the 2 nations.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said: “We want that peace to be maintained in Kashmir and we are making a lot of efforts for that. We’ve allocated maximum possible fund for development of Kashmir. As far as terrorism is concerned, all terrorists coming there are from Pakistan.”

Also, the situation at the Line of Control is controlled.

“The situation is under control. However, the situation remains fragile because of the attempt by Pakistan to push infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir. As per inputs available to us, there is no change in terrorist infrastructure across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and therefore, we keep having several reports of infiltration attempts by Pakistan trained terrorists,” said General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC) Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh.