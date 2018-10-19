KeralaLatest News

Case Taken Against Rehana Fathima for Disturbing Communal Harmony

Oct 19, 2018, 08:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rehana Fathima, whose attempts to get to Sabarimala did not fetch the exact result she wanted, will now face a case for trying to create communal tension through social media. Mahila Morcha Kalamassery Constituency President Bindhu is the petitioner. She said that Rehana, who is not a Hindu believer has tried to get into Sabarimala to deliberately create communal issues and had put posts that defame Lord Ayyappa. She requests proper legal action against her in the petition given to Circle inspector in Kalamassery.

Earlier An angry mob vandalised the home of activist Rehana Fathima, who managed to reach within 500 metres of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on day three of the reopening of the temple after the Supreme court order.

Tags

