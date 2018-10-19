Chennithala Slams Kerala Government For the Issues in Sabarimala

Sabarimala is witnessing some violent protests and the Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has slammed Kerala Government for all the mishaps. Ramesh said the incidents are an evidence for what can happen when a government which lacks wisdom is at the helm of affairs. He also accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to play communal politics. To take a woman to the shrine using the helmet and jacket of a policeman is unforgivable, he said. He also said that a case should be taken against I G Sreejith.

“C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is supposed to show no partiality, but he is acting as though he is taking some kind of revenge against the devotees. Is letting women enter Sabarimala a commando operation? Was that the SC Verdict? Did they actually take the real devotees to the shrine?” asked Ramesh.

“The situation in Kerala for the last few days is extremely dangerous. A responsible government should try and alleviate the situation. But Government has proved incompetent in controlling the situation so far. Should CM have gone abroad at a crunch time like this? While BJP and RSS are trying to reap benefits out of it, Government is providing all assistance. He said if UDF was in power, this problem would have been solved without much issue”, said Ramesh Chennithala