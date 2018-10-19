Dussehra Celebrations 2018 : PM Narendra Modi burns effigy of Ravan at Ramlila Maidan

Vijayadashmi or Dussehra is being celebrated across the country with great fervor and enthusiasm. To mark the festival of victory of good over evil, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebrations at historic Ramlila Maidan in the heart of national capital. Koving and Modi first watched the Luv-Kush Ramila here and then fired an arrow to burn effigies of demon king Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the nine-day long festive journey of Navratras. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja. It is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of India. In Northern India, Ramlila is being played out across the country for ten days and on the last day effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.