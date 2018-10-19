Dussehra Tragedy: Train Runs into People on Tracks. BREAKING NEWS

Amritsar: In an unfortunate incident in Joda Patak in Amritsar, Punjab, a train coming from Pathankot, ran into a burning Ravana effigy and people on a rail track. Residents of the locality had put Ravan effigy on rail track. 50 are feared to have been dead in the accident. It is known that Effigy was actually set afire on tracks. Many injured are moved to the hospital.