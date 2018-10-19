NEWScelebrities

Here are some unknown facts about actress Amy Jackson- See Pics

Oct 19, 2018, 10:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Amy Jackson is one of the hottest and most seductive actresses in Bollywood right now. Her charms and smile can make any man fall for her. She will soon be appearing in Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 which is a sequel of Robot.

Amy Jackson has skipped Comedy Nights Bachao because she feels her hindi is not upto the mark for the show and it makes her uncomfortable.

She was the first choice for lead actress in Kick before Jacqueline Fernandez.

Amy Jackson has been physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

She acts in movies of four languages- Tamil, Telegu, Hindi and Kannada.

She was just 17 years old when she was approached by Indian producers for a movie.

She has been a major part of CW’s DC superhero TV show ‘Supergirl’ and has been appreciated for it.

