MeToo : Kwan founder Anirban Blah attempts suicide after sexual harassment allegations

Anirban Blah, the founder talent management company Kwan on Friday attempted suicide in Mumbai after facing MeToo allegations. According to reports, he tried to commit suicide at Vashi bridge in Mumbai.

Thanks to the prompt intervention of the Vashi traffic cops, who stopped him from committing suicide after they him at the old bridge, reported The Hindu. A senior cop at the Vashi Police Station said that they had received a tip-off that the top executive was planning to end his life at the bridge.

They cops said they laid a trap for him as he attempted to climb the barricades of the bridge and were able to rescue him. “We had information about an individual coming towards Vashi bridge to commit suicide. We couldn’t take chance and we laid a trap there in dark,” senior police inspector from Vashi traffic was quoted as saying.

Anirban Blah along with nine other partners had founded Kwan. He had to step down after four girls accused him of sexual harassment. A statement from Kwan had said, “We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner. As a responsible corporate, we have taken assistance to ensure that we have efficient and appropriate processes to redress any complaint of misconduct in accordance with the law.”

He had also resigned from The Live Love Laugh Foundation as one of its trustee members.