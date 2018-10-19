Supreme Court Did Not Pass a Verdict to Take Atheists into Sabarimala

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and Senior Congress Leader Oommen Chandy has said that all the issues that occurred in Sabarimala are a result of the mismanagement of the government. He said that Police’s actions are silly and that the SC order was not to let atheists enter Sabarimala. He urged the government to give a review petition or to call an all-party meeting and discuss with all parties about what legal course is to be taken.

Meanwhile, Devaswom board President M Padmakumar said that serious issues are existing in Sabarimala related to women entry and they are ready to approach the Supreme court to submit a detailed report.