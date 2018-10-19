(VIDEO)Yesterday It Was Azhar Ali and Today It is this NewZealand Cricketer. Tale of Bizzare Runouts Continues

It seems like it is the season of bizzare run outs in world cricket. Hours after Azhar Ali got himself out in the strangest of fashion, hoping that the ball had crossed the boundary and standing in the middle of the pitch and talking, this Newzealand pair has produced yet another strange piece of running between the wickets.

What happened here was that after hitting the ball, both batsmen starting running for the score and that’s when mistakes happened. After reaching the crease on the other side and then while coming back, the player slipped up on the pitch. But then things didn’t stop there and even 2nd player slipped while approaching the crease on the other side. Watch the hilarious runout.

Twitter couldn’t hold back and hilarious reactions erupted. Check this out.

