Why Centre not applying same method used for triple talaq issue to Sabrimala row ,says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded to know why the Centre was not applying the yardstick of equal treatment of women it used on the triple talaq issue to the Sabarimala row and blamed the BJP for whipping up communal passions for electoral gains.

The top Marxist party leader said roughing up of women journalists and the stir led by groups wearing saffron head bands at Sabarimala indicated a pattern seen during the demoliton of Babri masjid (1992) and blamed the RSS for it.

Women journalists forming part of television crew were roughed up and “it is exactly the pattern, which is also very similar at the time of Babri masjid demoliton…you have the heads of volunteers wearing saffron bands (leading protests),” Yechury said.

Such scenarios unfolded during the Babri protests and a “similar thing is done here; it is an organised thing that the RSS is doing and that will be fought,” he said.

In a historic judgment last month, the apex court had lifted the ban on entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill temple.

Citing the Centre’s advisory to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to take precautionary measures in view of some Hindu outfits planning protests, he said law and order was being maintained by the Kerala government.

“Those disturbing law and order will be dealt with they are being dealt with,” Yechury told reporters.

On triple talaq, he said the Centre recently promulgated an ordinance making it illegal saying the practice was unequal treatment of women, he said.

“The government did that saying equality of men and women is fundamental to our constitution and that it should be protected.

“Therefore triple talaq is unequal treatment of women and they brought this ordinance. Same principle why they are not applying for Sabarimala?” he asked.