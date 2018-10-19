Will Question Lord Ram’s Avatar (PM Modi) Why Ram Mandir Not Built

BJP ‘s oldest ally Shiv Sena questioned the ruling government as to why the Ram Mandir is not built yet.

Uddhav Thackeray addressed his annual Vijay Dashmi rally in Mumbai, said that he will visit Ayodhya on November 25th and ask PM Modi why there is a delay in the building of Ram Mandir.

Thackeray said: “You go to countries one can’t even find in geography textbooks, but why haven’t you gone to Ayodhya yet?

I will go to Ayodhya on 25 November. I am coming to remind you (PM Modi) that I am coming only for once, but after that, we will get together all Hindus to build Ram temple.

“This mandir wahin banayenge par taareekh nahi bataayenge (We’ll build the temple, but won’t set a date) approach won’t do… Construct the temple or admit that even this was just another jumla (fake promise).”

Thackeray also criticized PM Modi’s stand on the rising fuel price, fall in Rupee and the safety of women: “(Union minister) Ravi Shankar Prasad says that inflation is not in our control or fuel prices are not in our control. I ask them ‘what is in your control?’ You can’t control inflation, you can’t ensure the safety of women.

Lord Vishnu’s avatar (PM Modi) is with you and yet nothing is in your control.”

The Shiv Sena leader also accused the BJP of lying to the people to win the elections.

Referring to a recent statement by Union Minister that seemed to suggest that his party had made tall promises for the sake of winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray said: “Some say it is straight-talking, but I say it is shamelessness. Such shamelessness is not expected from a Maharashtrian.”

“We made several promises because we did not expect to come to power. But now that we are in power, people come and ask about those promises. So we just remain silent and get away,” Gadkari had told a Marathi television channel, provoking jibes from opposition parties.

Shiv Sena promised the BJP it will be out of power because of its lies

“The country has become a volcano because of your lies. Once this erupts, you will never be able to come back to power,” Thackeray said.