Bhojpuri Beauty Queen Monalisa sizzles in red saree: See pics

Oct 20, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Being an avid social media user, she sways her fans every now and then with her astonishing clicks. More than 1.2 people on Instagram are following her for the heart-hacking photos and videos of her. This is not the first time that Antara has taken the internet by storm with her moves, the diva has always been hogging headlines for her latke and jhatke.

Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to post this sizzling video of her dancing on the tunes of Salman Khan-starrer hit Dil Diyaa Gallan.

 

Some Free Time Masti… #onset #my #sareelove #lovelysong #lovingit #happydussehra

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on


Donning a gorgeous red saree with a shimmery blouse, the lady is popping eyes with her sexy moves. Leaving her neck bare and flaunting the low cut blouse, she dazzling like a queen. Monalisa completed her look with matching red bangles and red bindi which is suiting her glowing face as ever.

