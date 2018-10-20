Bigg Boss 12 Contestant raises Hotness in Low neck Outfit: See Pics

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Neha Pendse was eliminated from the house last week which came as a shock for everyone. The diva was favourite of the in-house mates and also won the captaincy task. Neha was a whole package of beauty and maturity inside the house. Though she is eliminated now, Nehha is enjoying the festivity time with her family and close friends.

Lately, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in a black buttoned-down blazer paired with a pair of shorts. She accessorised her looks with orange heels, earrings and subtle make-up.

In the picture, she showed off her toned pins and carried off the low neck outfit with utmost grace. She defiantly looks sexy as she poses for the camera as she attended a Daniel Wellington’s Diwali party.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned it as, “Thank you @danielwellington for having me at the #DWali party last night! It was great to be a part of an experience like this and create fun memories along with the brand. I love the new collection and am very happy with my new timepiece!”