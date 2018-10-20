BJP leader thrashes police officer in restaurant : Watch Video

An Uttar Pradesh cop’s Dussehra dinner ended with thrashing and a generous serving of expletives by the restaurant owner, who is also a BJP councillor. The policeman, in uniform, had accompanied a woman friend to a restaurant in Meerut when they reportedly had an argument with the staff over delay in serving food. In a cellphone video of the incident, shot by one of the staff members, the woman, a lawyer, can be seen holding a pistol, abusing and threatening Munish Kumar, the owner.

The councillor has been arrested today.

The cop, Sukhpal Singh Pawar, in charge of Mohiuddinpur police post, was reportedly drunk. Mr Kumar can be heard in the video screaming, pushing the cop before launching a series of slaps. The smacking continues till Mr Pawar loses his balance and falls on the floor.

His woman friend, seemingly drunk, tries to intervene when one of the owner’s men takes away her mobile phone. After that she keeps using cuss words and threatening the men to return her phone. She also attacks them with cutlery, plates, bowls and damages other property at the restaurant.

As the cop lay on the floor, Mr Kumar dialled 100 to complain about the guests who he alleged were drunk and misbehaved with his staff.

#WATCH: BJP Councillor Manish thrashes a Sub-Inspector who came to his (Manish's) hotel with a lady lawyer and got into an argument with a waiter. The councillor has been arrested. (19.10.18) (Note- Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/aouSxyztSa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2018

The two were then taken to the Kankerkhera police station and sent them for medical examination. An internal inquiry was initiated against the cop. The police also filed a First Information Report or FIR against the hotel owner.

However, BJP lawmaker Vijaypal Singh Tomar claimed that the councillor thrashed the sub-inspector in self-defence.