Check out what the stars say about your day October 20, 2018

ARIES

You are not about to make compromises in relationships and that can cause some tension. You are able to make good business plans and investments. Be gentle when expressing some bitter truths to people you care about, as they are too sensitive right now. Lucky number 6. Colour pastels.

TAURUS

This is an auspicious day for new beginnings in business or relationships. A gamble pays off, as you are daring and adventurous. You feel free, energetic and expansive and may take a short journey to get away from routines. Visitors can be expected today. Lucky number 10. Colour blue.

GEMINI

A need for change in routines and schedules leads you to reassess targets and responsibilities. You look at dark corners and cobwebs within the mind to uproot old ideas that are obsolete. Priorities need to be kept in mind as you make fresh connections. Lucky number 6. Colour pastels.

CANCER

You draw The Ace of Pentacles to gain from earthy aspects. Power and wealth is yours after a period of strife. Creative and professional plans are set to actualize and it is best to work towards them persistently. You achieve the rewards of your hard work. Lucky number 1. Colour red.

LEO

Be total, give it all you have and take one step at a time to achieve targets. It’s not what you are doing; it is how you are doing it that matters. The quality of your being shines through in your work and creativity. You can infuse relationships with vitality! Lucky number 5. Colour red.

VIRGO

You end up getting involved in different projects to actualize potential. You come to a synthesis within by recognizing and integrating your potential to move in a specialized field of activity. Think big and have no limitations. Travel plans are under way. Lucky number 21. Colour blue.

LIBRA

A venture is perfected and finished to your satisfaction. Avoid tension or stress, which could lead to a health problem. Take your time to act upon sensitive issues and delicate matters that need revision and assessment. You are much in demand socially. Lucky number 4. Colour green.

SCORPIO

Rather than worry and get tense about finances and details, take one steady step at a time towards gain. You seem to be supported in a magical way by higher forces as you turn situations around in a positive direction. Discuss matters rather than argue. Lucky number 5. Colour cream.

SAGITTARIUS

You attract a lot of people around you and need to be discerning. Decisions and choices keep you on your toes and a bit divided. List your priorities and realize who or what is important in your life. Wait and watch till situations become clear. Lucky number 6. Colour pink.

CAPRICORN

The Lord of Success carries you through a difficult time towards fulfillment. Patience and loving care in relationships bring back trust. A clear perspective allows you to deal with professional and personal issues. A surprise is in store for you. Lucky number 6. Colour blue.

AQUARIUS

You come out of clouds of confusion and dark thoughts to find a space of clarity today. You make meaningful statements and changes at work. Emotional expression brings you closer to your friends and loved ones. You recover from illness or low energy. Lucky number 19. Colour yellow.

PISCES

Transactions go smoothly since you invite trust and confidence. Personal relationships change from dreamy and transitory to real and lasting. You vacillate between earthy and emotional attitudes while making decisions. A business trip is on the cards. Lucky number 6. Colour pink.