“Don’t You Want to Be Famous”? The Shocking Reason Behind Why Kavitha Chose to Go Sabarimala…

Despite the SC order,So far no young women has been able to enter Sabarimala temple, but Kavitha, a journalist from Hyderabad has come really close. But now there are reports coming from different sources that Kavitha was indeed coerced into it by reminding her of what fame can come to her if she manages to be the first reporter to do it.

Kavitha had made up her mind to go back, having seen the incredible protest by Ayyappa devotees. She came to know about the gravity of the situation from the police officials and was thinking of dropping her attempt.

She had called her channel head who somehow managed to change her mind asking “Do you want to be the first young women reporter who reports from Sabarimala and earn the respect of the world”. He further said that she won’t get such an opportunity again in her life. These words inspired kavitha to keep all other worries away and try and do it. She was given a warm reception after reaching her office.