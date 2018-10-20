Easy and Quick Manicure At Home

A manicure is a cosmetic beauty treatment for the fingernails and hands performed at home or in a nail salon. When the same is applied to the toenails and feet, the treatment is referred to as a pedicure. Some manicures include painting pictures or designs on the nails or applying small decals or imitation jewels.

Although a manicure can be done at home, many people choose to go to a nail salon for a professional manicure. A typical manicure involves filing and shaping of the fingernails, including pushing back and clipping the cuticles, which is the skin that grows at the base of the fingernails.

A manicure will clean and shape your nails and treat your cuticles, which is vital for keeping your nails healthy and strong. During a manicure, your hands will be exfoliated to remove dead skin cells and to improve circulation and stimulate blood flow.

Step 1 – Start by clipping your nails using the Fantastiqo Nail Cutter costing Rs 113 from Rs 399. Clip your nails in a straight shape without going below the natural height of your fingers.

Step 2 – Then use the Elite Glass Nail File to go over each nail to file the edges. Glass files work better than others as they are gentler on the nail and last much longer. It is available for Rs 269 from Rs 299.

Step 3 – Once your nails are the right length, begin working on their surface with the Sally Hansen No More Ridges Buffer. Follow the directions on each side of the tool to smoothen the base of the nail, remove ridges and leave them shiny. It is available for Rs 205.

Step 4 – Wipe your nails clean of any residue and then apply a base coat like Wet N Wild The Saving Base. It will give your nails a clean base and prevent premature chipping. It is available for Rs 197 from Rs 299. Follow this with two nail polish coats in the colour of your choice.

Step 5 – Once the nail polish has dried, apply Sally Hansen Mega Shine Top Coat to give the nails a glossy finish and extend their wear. It is available for Rs 563 from Rs 605.