He tried to kiss me and touched inappropriately …. Elnaaz Norouzi accuses Sexual Harassment on Namaste England Director

The Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who achieved great fame through her last web-series ‘Sacred Games’ on a popular content streaming platform, has accused director Vipul Shah of sexual harassment.

The Iranian model-turned-actor says Vipul made sexual advance towards her while ‘auditioning’ her for a role in his latest film, Namaste England.

Vipul kept her in the running for a small role in his film for months without ever actually casting her. She says he took several auditions of her but kept postponing signing her up for the film. “I met him again in his office, and again he mentioned, “We will sign the papers over the next couple of days.” This time, when we were saying bye, he came on to me. It was too close for comfort. I didn’t get the right vibe. He gave a peck on my face. I didn’t expect it,” she said.

She says he would try to kiss her every time she met him in his office and also touched her inappropriately in a hotel. “The next time we met at his office, he tried to kiss me. I backed off, said, ‘What are you doing? We are in your office!’ I pushed him away, being affirmative; but careful enough not to come across as rude, because I really wanted the film,” she said.