MeToo: Co-Actress of Sushant Singh Rajput Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who has been accused of sexual misconduct by his “Kizie Aur Manny” co-star Sanjana Sanghi. The actress revealed that the 32-year-old actor behaved inappropriately with her on the sets of the movie, saying he made her feel “uncomfortable” with his “overly friendly behaviour” during the shoot in Jodhpur.

But now, actor Sushant has also come forward to defend himself against accusations. He shared screenshots of their SMS conversation and called it a “smear campaign”. Sushant tweeted snapshots of his conversation with Sanjana from the first day to the last day of the film’s shoot, and captioned it:

“I Feel Sad To Reveal Personal Information But It Seems That There Is No Other Way To State What Was, In The Midst Of This Curated And Well-Timed Smear Campaign. From The First Till The Last Day Of The Shoot, This Is What Happened On The Set With Sanjana.”

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

On Thursday, Twitteratis found that Sushant’s blue verification tick on the micro-blogging platform is missing and it is because of the claims made by Sanjana. However, Sushant on Friday clarified:

“For all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since September 5. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to.”