Monkeys stone 72-year-old man to death, family files complaint, demands FIR

The monkeys used bricks, they got from a dilapidated building and showered it on Dharampal.

Oct 20, 2018, 08:05 pm IST
In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat was stoned to death by monkeys on Thursday, pushing police to a fix as the family is demanding an FIR.The victim was identified as 72-year-old Dharampal Singh, who had gone to collect wood for havan.

Hit on the head and chest, the elderly man died in hospital later. His family has lodged a formal complaint and named monkeys as accused in the case. Police, however, were in a fix over the issue and registered the matter in the case diary stating it to be an “accident”. The family is not convinced and they are now writing to higher authorities.

According to Krishnapal Singh, the deceased’s brother, “Monkeys threw more than 20 bricks at Dharampal on Thursday. He was hit on the head, chest and legs.

Krishanpal added they have complained against monkeys, but police don’t seem convinced enough to file an FIR.The family’s demands of FIR have confused the police.

“How can we register the case against monkeys? This will make us a laughing stock. I don’t think it is a logical demand,” said station officer Doghat police, Chitwan Singh.

He said after they were informed of the bizarre incident, they registered it in their case diary and the post-mortem was conducted.

