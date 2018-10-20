Pay Dh800 fine for breaking this rules in UAE

Motorists in the UAE have been given a friendly yet pointed warning by Abu Dhabi Police on their social media account.
“Enjoy the weather… but be careful. Please avoid filming the rain while driving as this is a danger to you and other drivers on the road.”
Article 32 of the Traffic Rules and Regulations law states that driving and using your mobile phone can result in a Dh800 fine and 4 traffic points.
???? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ??????? ??????? ????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ?????????? ?????? ( 32 ) ?? ????? ???????? ????? ??????? ????? ??? ??? ?? ???????? ?? ?????? ????? ????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ???? ???? ??????? 800 ???? ? 4 ???? ?????? . ?#?????????? ??#???????? ??#????_???????? ? ??#???????_???????? ???#UAE?? ??#AbuDhabi?? ??#ADPolice?? ? ???#security_media?? ?
