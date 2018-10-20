NEWSGulf

Pay Dh800 fine for breaking this rules in UAE

Oct 20, 2018, 06:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Motorists in the UAE have been given a friendly yet pointed warning by Abu Dhabi Police on their social media account.

“Enjoy the weather… but be careful. Please avoid filming the rain while driving as this is a danger to you and other drivers on the road.”

Article 32 of the Traffic Rules and Regulations law states that driving and using your mobile phone can result in a Dh800 fine and 4 traffic points.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 21, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Congress Councillor Arrested For Holding 3 Crore Crash in Demonetised Currency

Jul 26, 2017, 08:41 pm IST

Happy news for job seekers in Dubai

Nov 5, 2017, 05:15 pm IST

Asia Cup Hockey Final : India beat China ,qualify for 2018 World Cup

Feb 3, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Prakash Raj lands himself in trouble again

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close