PM Narendra Modi to unveil World’s tallest statue on Oct 31

PM Narendra Modi to unveil world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The 182-metre statue is the tallest in the world and is twice the size that of Statue of Liberty in New York City, which stands at 93-metres and four times the size of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. It is built from 90,000 tonnes of cement and 25,000 tonnes of iron.

The work of 182-meter tall statue has been completed after round the clock work by 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers at Sadhu Bet island on Narmada River in Gujarat.

Statue is located on a river island ‘Sadhu Bet’ and is about 3.5km away from the Narmada dam. A 250-meter long bridge is built to increase the connectivity to the island. Flowers will be grown on the hillocks adjoining the statue to make the 230-hectare area look like a ‘valley of flowers’.

Built by Larsen & Toubro, work on the statue started in December 2013 and was to be completed in 42 months. This was extended by another four months because the critical design phase took longer than expected.

The statue costs Rs 2,389 crore and nearly 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers worked round the clock for 42 months to complete the project. No escalation of labour, fuel and material used was allowed to construct the statue.

The core of the statue is made up of reinforced concrete while the surface has been created by using 553 bronze panels. Standing at 3 kilometres downstream of the Narmada dam on Sadhu bet island, the statue has a viewing gallery at the height of 193 meters from sea level which can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. The structure comprises of the Shrestha Bharat Bhavan, which is a 3-star lodging facility consisting 52 rooms.