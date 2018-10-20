IndiaNEWS

Police seized Rs 10 crore cash during vehicle checking

Oct 20, 2018, 06:24 am IST
Jainad police seized nearly Rs 10 crore cash in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 being shifted from Nagpur in a Karnataka registered car. The huge amount of cash was found being transported in three bags without proper documents, during vehicle checking at the Pipparwada Toll Plaza in Jainad mandal on Friday evening. Jainad police have registered a case.

Adilabad RDO Suryanarayana and DSP Narasimha Reddy visited the Toll Plaza. The police took into custody two persons — the car driver Vinod Shetti and his associate Sarvesh Kumar — along with the cash. The arrested have been brought to the DSP’s office in Adilabad town.

The seizure of this huge amount of cash comes in the wake of the upcoming elections. Vinod Shetti and Sarveshwar allegedly told the police that they were shifting the cash from Jam village in Nagpur to Karnataka.

