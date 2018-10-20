Saudi Arabia Admits Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Killed inside Consulate

Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that critic Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul at the hands of Saudi officials. The admission comes after weeks of vehement denials by the Gulf kingdom in connection with the matter. The journalist had disappeared around two weeks back. Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump had warned the United States, which is Saudi Arabia’s biggest backer, could impose sanctions if it was proved the journalist was killed.

Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb said Khashoggi died after “discussions” at the consulate devolved into an altercation, without disclosing any details on the whereabouts of his body.

“Preliminary investigations… revealed that the discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him… at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led to a brawl and a fist fight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, which led to his death, may his soul rest in peace,” the attorney general said in a statement.

The kingdom also sacked deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and royal court media advisor Saud al-Qahtani, both top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has faced mounting pressure over the Khashoggi affair.