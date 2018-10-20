This is the whooping Box office opening of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho opened with a positive review from the audience and critics.

8. Ever since its announcement, the romantic comedy, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, had a great buzz around it due to its unique subject. And now, just like its trailer, it seems that the movie has also managed to impress the movie buffs as it has earned over Rs 7 crore on its opening day.

Featuring Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in key roles, Badhaai Ho has earned Rs 7.29 crore on day one. These numbers are without the film’s release in MP as the theatres there are on strike.

Badhaai Ho tells the story of a Railway Ticket Collector (Gajraj Rao) who lives in New Delhi with his spouse (Neena Gupta), two grown-up children (Ayushmann Khurrana and Shardul Ran) and his mother (Surekha Sikri). News breaks out that his wife is pregnant which comes like a shock to the entire family. The rest of the movie is woven around the same. Badhaai Ho is produced by Junglee Pictures