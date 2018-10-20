Protests in Sabarimala is what is being widely discussed in public and Tamil Movie stars too have come up making their opinion. Actor-turned-politician, Superstar Rajni Kanth who was busy with the shooting of Petta, has now come up revealing his stand on the issue. As expected, his views were more in tune with that of the devotees. Rajinikanth said we should respect the unique religious traditions of each temple.

“There is no contradictory opinion on women having equal rights. But when it comes to temple, each will have its own set of beliefs and traditions that have been followed over the years. It is my humble opinion that nobody should interfere in those,” he said. A journalist then asked whether this means the SC judgment must be ignored, to which he said, “I am not saying that we must not ignore it, but in issues concerning religion and rituals, caution must be exercised.”

Rajinikanth also responded to other issues occupying the news space including the ‘Me Too’ movement. “Me Too movement supports women. But it must not be misused. They must use it in the correct way,” he said.