Watch the leaked Avengers 4 Teaser Here…: VIDEO

A short teaser clip has surfaced online, with some fans believing it to be the real deal. The 38-second clip, shared on Reddit by a user Pranay__21, calls the final instalment in the Avengers franchise Avengers: Annihilation – heavily rumoured to be the actual title. The ‘teaser’ focuses on the abandoned Infinity Gauntlet, which is missing the Infinity Stones and is lying on the ground.

Now, another user has come up with another trailer description which seems plausible more than the previous one which was supposedly leaked. And moreover, the user who has leaked it claims to be the one who first revealed the presence of Spider-Man in the second trailer of Captain America: Civil War and mentioned the word “Underoos”. He said, “Sup, you guys don’t know me. However a few years ago I was the one who posted here on a throwaway saying Spider-Man appears in the Civil War Trailer #2 (I told people to remember the word “underoos.”)”

And further added, “Just like Civil War, I’ll come back to this post once it drops for you guys’ thoughts. Then bye bye to this account. Also, I mentioned Red Skull being in Infinity War, but at the time I didn’t know if it was 100% sure. I just knew some guys working on it that talked about it.”

Read the full description as leaked by Reddit user vfxgurudontmind below:

Final Trailer is about 2ish minutes. But it starts with the 10th year logo, which zooms into the screen in logo fashion but it flashes all colors of the stones as it does

Thanos’ voice: “My Destiny is not yet fulfilled…” A shot of a battered Tony, looks as though he’s still on Titan, confused. “Greater threats arise to undo the balance I lost everything to achieve… and I…. will not… be undone” Shot of Banner and Cap with Vision on a table fades in and out… Shot of Quill’s ship lifting off. Fades. Tony: “Fury was right.” He’s talking to someone out of view in some type of normal house. This MIGHT be Aunt May, he’s glossy eyed, and the dialogue is spoken over the prior screen, not actually what’s he’s saying. “He was right since day 1…” black screen

Tony: scene of him in some sort of garage looking place. In front of 3 different suits, they seem pretty normal? None are the one that was leaked, he has the housing unit in his hands. “I’ll do whatever it takes so that never happens again…” black screen

Tony in SHIELD gear. He’s walking towards the camera with soldiers behind him.

Shot of Ant Man standing in the Quantum Realm. Cuts to him surrounded by 3 tardigrades. He’s running, then stops at a green portal type thing. Fades to a shot of Scott in street clothes. Gray shirt jeans and a jean jacket. Scott: “ I think… I might have a way to help.” Not sure who he’s speaking to. Or if this is even the real dialogue lol. Doesn’t look like it matches.

Shot of an empty throne in Wakanda, various shots of Shuri, M’Baku, and Okoye. Black screen “This was NOT our fight…” Shuri or Okoye couldn’t tell. Screen still black. Shot of Cap standing arms crossed with Rhodey, Rocket and Thor, in a room that looks like it’s still Wakanda.

Cap: “We need to make this right…”

Banner: “Cap we don’t even know where to start… Thanos is gone. He won.” Thor: “Well… then we had better get to work”

Shot panning down slowly of the pager Fury had in someone’s hands. I’m almost 100% certain it’s in Tony’s hands.

A shot of Rhodey suiting up very briefly, from the knees up to the crotch area lol, it’s not nanotech, but looks more or less exactly how Star-Lord’s mask materializes with a Thor voiceover: “Are you ready for this?”

Rocket: “Well… if I’m not…” pause. Black Fades in to Rocket, music silences: “What more could I lose?” Bifrost shot w/ Thor, War Machine, and Rocket. Various shots. Gauntlet, still damaged, being reached for, shot of Nebula (looks like the same place Tony was earlier), and then shot of Banner. Black screen.

Thor: “We need an army to stand against Thanos…” shot of Thanos putting on armor. “Yours is the only one formidable enough to give us a chance…” shot of Thanos wielding a big double edge sword. “So I ask of you…” Various shots of Black Widow, brief shot of Tony’s suit, Caps new chest piece (chainmail!!!) and Banner putting on a purple skintight suit and a button up over it In front of a mirror.

Fades to Thor, “Will you help us?” More various shots, including a broken gauntlet on the ground as someone (clearly Thanos) is walking away… same aesthetic and scenery as the one when it’s being reached for. (I think he throws it on the ground??) “It’s been awhile since I’ve been to Earth…”

Music is getting louder as it crescendos to a shot of Captain Marvel’s chest panning up to her face. The scenery behind her almost looks like Xandar. Because it can’t be Earth (that would make no sense) but it’s blue skies and clouds outside a window… Captain Marvel: “Let’s go” Shot of her flying towards something angrily, she cocks back a punch, eyes glowing, flames surround her. She punches, then [Title Card] as Avengers theme plays.

However it doesn’t actually have anything, it’s just a blank screen with the music.. Post theme cutaway stinger, Rocket is in a rolling chair looking at a few computer screens, has on this cool ass white bodysuit.

Rhodey: “I’ve seen a lot of crazy things, but a talking Raccoon? (rocket looks up at him from chair) Definitely tops them all…” Rocket, going from Rhodey back to the computer screens sarcastically: “boy if I had a unit* every time I heard that one” cuts to a shot of Thor smiling with an off queue “Ha Ha Ha.” Trailer ends…

