Bollywood Actress Ileana D’Cruz looks completely Unrecognisable in Recent Pics: See

Oct 21, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is the hot favourite of many. Pictures of the gorgeous actress buying veggies from a roadside vendor show that not only she was buying vegetables like a common person, but she was not even recognized by passers-by.

Last seen in Raid, Ileana will be back in Amar Akbar Anthony, a Telugu film in which she will be seen opposite Ravi Teja.

Recently, Bollywood actress Ileana Dcruz was out in Bandra and spotted buying vegetables! In the pictures, you can see Ileana checking the vegetables for their freshness. It seems she came straight from her workout session.

As many of her fans don’t know, Ileana suffers from body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) in which there are persistent preoccupations with a slight defect in one’s appearance.

