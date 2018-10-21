IndiaNEWS

CM’s wife ignores safety warning, snaps selfie on luxury cruise – Watch Video

Oct 21, 2018, 05:08 pm IST
Security personnel aboard India’s first domestic cruise, Angriya, were forced to step in after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis, sat perilously close to its edge. In footage released by news agency ANI, a security official can be seen cautioning Fadnavis who was sitting close to the luxury cruise’s railing, beyond the safety range. Fadnavis, however, turns around to snap a quick selfie.

She took a ride on the cruise on Saturday after it was flagged off by her husband, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Victoria Docks.

The cruise will run four times a week between Goa and Mumbai. The vessel is owned by Captain Irwin Sequira, who has more than 15 years of experience in sailing. The cruise, which has six decks and 104 cabins, can ferry 399 passengers at a time. Price of one-way ticket will range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000.

As many as 67 crew members from hospitality and sailing departments of the private carrier will be on board. On the bridge (captain’s cabin) of the cruise, four cabin officers of different ranks will assist the captain with the navigation. Built in 1996, Sequeira said MV Angriya sails with the most recent technology.

The commercial launch of the ship will start from October 24. The cruise will sail from Purple Gate of Princess Docks in Mumbai and dock at Mormugao in south Goa within 16 hours.

