Dulquer Salmaan’s kind gesture towards his fan is winning the hearts

Oct 21, 2018, 08:01 am IST
Dulquer Salmaan has won the hearts of youth across the country with his handsome looks and style. The actor is the heartthrob for many youngsters and his off-screen attitude is one of the reasons for that.

The actor has presented a wheelchair for a fan named MS Praveen, who is suffering from cerebral palsy. The actor’s kind gesture towards his fan is winning the hearts of people across the social media platforms. Coming to the work front the is busy in shooting for Hindi film Zoya Factor.

